29,057 Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,057 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M.D.C. by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,881,000 after acquiring an additional 284,105 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 484,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 269,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 671.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,456,501 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.