Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 281,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,565,000 after purchasing an additional 244,782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

