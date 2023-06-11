Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PDF Solutions worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDFS opened at $43.98 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,466.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

PDFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

