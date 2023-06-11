Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 8,340 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regency Centers by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,640,000 after purchasing an additional 867,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

