Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 24,639 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 258,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $367,000. 24.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.