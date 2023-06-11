Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 10,827 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,827 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 13,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

