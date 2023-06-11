Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Commercial Metals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.