The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.50% of Clorox worth $87,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 270.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

