Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 168.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 208.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,411,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,988,000 after purchasing an additional 953,784 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 121.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

