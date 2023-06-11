Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $828,000 Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

BRP Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.26. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.