Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 9,983 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 298.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of BECN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

