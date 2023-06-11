Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $96,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAT opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.05.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.