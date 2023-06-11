Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

SF has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

