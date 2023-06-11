Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $194.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

