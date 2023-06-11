8,640 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after buying an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.