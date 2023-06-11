Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,737 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.83% of Roku worth $47,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $113,273.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $83,037.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,886 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $113,273.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,663.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

