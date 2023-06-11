Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 127,270 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,270 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $65,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $87.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.