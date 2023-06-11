Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 182,721 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,721 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $109,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $127.10 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.35 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,147,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

