Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,091 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.26% of Franco-Nevada worth $68,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $10,851,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

