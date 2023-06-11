Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,091 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.26% of Franco-Nevada worth $68,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $10,851,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $161.25.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.