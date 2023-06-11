Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 931,301 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $122,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,540,000 after buying an additional 119,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 423,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

