Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $224,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.