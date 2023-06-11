Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,682,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,959 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.75% of Tyson Foods worth $167,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 807,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 696,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $88.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

