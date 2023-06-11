Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 74,600 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,907 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of VMware worth $240,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VMware by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $3,225,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

VMW opened at $135.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average of $122.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 213.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

