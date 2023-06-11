Two Sigma Investments LP Has $69.42 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404,268 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 823,810 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,680,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

