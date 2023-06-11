Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $168.34 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 724,834 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Target worth $168,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.