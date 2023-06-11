Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 357,182 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Suncor Energy worth $63,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 34,070,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,081,000 after buying an additional 859,527 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,165,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,914,000 after buying an additional 2,385,561 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after buying an additional 14,540,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SU opened at $30.31 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

