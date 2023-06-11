Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $71.33 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,334,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.32% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.