Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,114,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $75,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.4 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About TechnipFMC

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.