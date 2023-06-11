Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.69% of Capri worth $121,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

