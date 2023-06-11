Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $110,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,929.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and sold 26,809 shares worth $2,144,518. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

