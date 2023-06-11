Qtron Investments LLC Takes $333,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $111.43 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Insider Activity

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

