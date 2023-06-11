Qtron Investments LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qtron Investments LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

