Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

