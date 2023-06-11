Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

