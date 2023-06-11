Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 5,243 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 565.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool Increases Dividend

NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.50. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

