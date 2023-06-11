Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,197 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after acquiring an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

