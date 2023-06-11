Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $306.86 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $307.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.76 and a 200-day moving average of $248.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

