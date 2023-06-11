Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 205 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,292.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,436.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.97. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.