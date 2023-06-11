Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.20.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

