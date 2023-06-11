Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

