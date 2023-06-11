Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,891 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $6,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.7 %

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

