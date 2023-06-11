Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

