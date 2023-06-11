Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $210,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

