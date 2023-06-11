Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

