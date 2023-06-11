First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $17.90 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,467 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Ares Capital worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

