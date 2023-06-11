First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,387 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SUI opened at $130.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.61.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

