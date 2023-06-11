Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
