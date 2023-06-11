Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 964 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,795,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,982,000 after acquiring an additional 288,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.02.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

