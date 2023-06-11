Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

