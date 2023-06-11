3,383 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

INTC stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

